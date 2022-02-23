High school students tour the campus of Bowling Green State University during BGSU’s annual Presidents Day Open House on Monday. Thousands of area high school students were on campus for the annual event.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Silhouettes will stay: Water tower prompts race discussion in Perrysburg
- Updated: Area under level two snow advisory, closings and cancellations
- Rossford Schools to build multi-purpose facility
- Peloton scrapped: Mismanagement cited in ‘winding down’ of new Wood County plant
- Snowmobilers drove off a bridge into ditch
- Peloton repurposed? Building expected to be sold — and soon
- BG woman found dead in her home
- ‘Stay home:’ Wood County expected to get 18 inches of snow
- Guilty plea to sex charges: N. Baltimore man had 27,000 images of nude minors on phone
- Alexander Paul DePue
Videos
Collections
- Lake vs Elmwood, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
- Snow piles up in BG
- Elmwood vs Genoa, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
- Eastwood vs Liberty Center, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
- Eastwood vs Lake, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
- BG vs St. John's, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
- BG vs Napoleon, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
- BG vs St. Francis, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022