FREMONT – The Presidential History Book Club will meet monthly on Wednesdays in 2022 to read and discuss titles about the American presidency and related topics.
All are welcome to participate in this free club. Meetings are at noon and will take place in-person and virtually.
Participants can bring their lunch. To join virtually from a computer, smartphone or tablet, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/128601789. The Access Code is 128-601-789.
The 2022 meeting dates and book titles are:
Jan. 26 – “Confederates in the Attic” by Tony Horwitz
Feb. 23 – “Confederates in the Attic” by Tony Horwitz (This is a continuation of the January discussion.)
March 30 – “Destiny and Power: George Herbert Walker Bush” by Jon Meacham.
April 27 – “Destiny and Power: George Herbert Walker Bush” by Jon Meacham (This is a continuation of the March discussion.
May 25 – Title to be announced.
June 29 – Title to be announced.
July 27 – Title to be announced.
Aug. 31 – Title to be announced.
Sept. 28 – Title to be announced.
Oct. 26 – Title to be announced.
Dec. 7 – Title to be announced.
The club does not meet in November due to Thanksgiving.
Historian Dustin McLochlin, Ph.D., leads this club. Hayes Presidential is closed on Wednesdays, but McLochlin will give book club participants access to the building for this event.
For information about the club, contact McLochlin at 419-332-2081, ext. 230, or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner of the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081 or visit rbhayes.org.