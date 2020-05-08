Bowling Green State University is planning on having face-to-face classes this fall, according to a letter sent out to faculty by President Rodney Rogers.
“As previously stated, we are planning to resume face-to-face learning on our campuses this fall,” the letter stated. “We continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and regional and local health care partners to comply with directives and guidelines to safeguard our students, faculty, staff and visitors and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on our campuses.”
Rogers said that BGSU is located in a small, relatively rural community.
“We have one of the lowest population densities of any of the comprehensive universities in the Midwest,” he wrote. “To date, our community and region have successfully limited the number of COVID-19 cases. The strong partnerships we have developed with local health officials, hospitals, government and first responders will continue to be leveraged to mitigate the spread of the virus and create a safe environment for students, faculty and staff to return to in the fall.
“While this is our plan, we also recognize the critical need to be flexible, and we will give full consideration to online and remote options.”
Rogers said that two university-wide planning groups have been established to guide efforts.
Joe Whitehead, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Cecilia Castellano, vice president for enrollment management, are co-leading the student academic and non-academic experience group to ensure that the university is adapting first-year and continuing undergraduate and graduate student experiences.
In addition, Sue Houston, vice president for partnerships and chief of staff, and Sheri Stoll, vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer, are co-leading the safe campus and campus operations group to ensure we provide a reduced-risk environment.
Rogers said they have asked faculty and staff members to participate in these primary planning groups and various sub-groups focused on targeted areas such as research and residence life.
“Planning to resume face-to-face in the fall will mean that our university will be different,” Rogers said. “We will balance the interactions that make a residential campus like ours so valuable with a priority of creating a safe environment.
“We will institute social distancing protocols and health monitoring. Dining facilities will change how they serve food and accommodate seating. Classrooms, facilities and residence halls will be frequently sanitized and monitored. We are committed to taking these actions and others to prioritize your health and safety.”
The university’s plan may change with state mandates, Rogers said.
“While it is our plan to resume face-to-face in the fall, we would comply with any state restrictions and let science and the expertise of health officials guide our decisions,” he wrote.