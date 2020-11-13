Celia Anzicek paints a snow plow blade at Kenwood Elementary on Nov. 6 as part of the school district’s annual project. Students used the style of artist James Rizzo and the theme “it’s cold outside.” The middle school and Crim Elementary also painted plows last week while following artists’ styles. At Crim, they painted two plows, using Georgia O’Keeffe and Piet Mondrian as inspiration. The middle school’s artist was Sonia Delaunay and students used geometric patterns and expressive colors.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rental camp out: Students wait overnight for spot
- BG Voice hires attorney, plans Monday rally
- Possible Native American remains found along Maumee River
- Driver unknown in fatal crash
- Wood County Hospital not seeing surge in COVID cases
- Updated: BG board plans return to in-person classes
- Men who allegedly stole special bicycle indicted
- Dale's in Maumee cited by state