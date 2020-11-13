Celia Anzicek paints a snow plow blade at Kenwood Elementary on Nov. 6 as part of the school district’s annual project. Students used the style of artist James Rizzo and the theme “it’s cold outside.” The middle school and Crim Elementary also painted plows last week while following artists’ styles. At Crim, they painted two plows, using Georgia O’Keeffe and Piet Mondrian as inspiration. The middle school’s artist was Sonia Delaunay and students used geometric patterns and expressive colors.

