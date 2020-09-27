Around 70 people participated in a Prayer Walk on Saturday, from City Park, to the Bowling Green State University campus, through the business district, ending at Wooster Green. Dayspring Church Pastor Steve Davis said the walk coincided with a prayer event on the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C. “We have gathered because we wanted to do something here in Bowling Green and have a positive impact,” Davis said. “Today is all about praying for our nation, praying for our city, praying for our families.”
