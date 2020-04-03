Vehicles, led by Chris Heban, circle the campus of Otsego Local Schools during a prayer caravan Wednesday morning. Heban, who teaches eighth grade science, Erika Simpson and Dawn Weaver, organized the event where participants were encouraged to pray as they drove around the campus. Heban said they will hold the campus prayer every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
