Many people are looking for better health and a deeper, more meaningful way of life and Christian Science international speaker Michelle Nanouche informs her audiences how this can be accomplished.
“Spirituality isn’t just a lifestyle choice. It is the basic element of true being,” she said.
Nanouche will present a free live web lecture titled, Finding God, Finding Health, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. To listen to her talk, go www.ChristianScienceNWO.org and click on the registration banner and follow the prompts. Time will be allotted following the lecture for questions and answers.
The free webinar is a community service sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Maumee.
Nanouche will also share examples from her public healing ministry of recovery from hardship.
Nanouche, who lives in Paris, France, and is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, trained and worked as a Christian Science Nurse for 10 years before changing her focus from nursing care to the prayer-based healing practice of Christian Science. She brings more than 35 years of professional experience to her work as a practitioner of this healing method.
Since 1995, she has lectured on the subject of prayer and healing throughout the world.