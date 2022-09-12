HAMLER — Join in an afternoon of praise music, fellowship, fun and food at the first-ever Northwest Ohio Praise Fest scheduled for Saturday from noon-5 p.m. at the Hamler Community Park. The festival is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

The praise fest will feature an afternoon of music highlighted by the music ministry of the Morse Family Gospel Singers from McComb, featuring their Southern Gospel music. The family group has as members mom and dad (Jonathan and Heidi), six of their children and Grampa Bill. Jonathan has traveled with Southern Gospel quartets for years and is youth pastor of his church. Heidi is a homeschool mom and leads a youth praise, drama and singing group called Ablaze. Their music features guitar, ukulele, violin, mandolin, harmonica and piano.

