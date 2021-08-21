Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Go on a Full Moon Walk tonight from 6-8 at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville. Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Sturgeon moon, learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended, any flashlights must have red lenses, no dogs permitted.
Outdoor Mindfulness for Beginners will be held Tuesday from 7-8:15 p.m. at William Henry Harrison Park. Join us for a gentle hike in nature and some mindfulness activities. Take some time to enjoy the beneficial effects of spending time outdoors and mindfulness practice with naturalist Emma as we walk to enjoy summer. You may bring a seat for the portion of the walk where we will rest by the river if you would like to avoid sitting on the ground. Teens may join the class with an adult. Free.
Custom Target Archery is set for Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Targets aren’t always round in this challenge-by-choice novice archery course where you decide what you shoot. Bring your own target from home or make a custom paper one at the program. See online description for more details. All archery equipment provided, along with basic instruction and safety education. Must be at least 8 years of age. Program fee: $10, or $7 for Friends of the Parks members.
A Kayak Rodeo will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Practice safe-boating with this beginner-friendly class full of games, challenges and activities geared towards making you a safe and competent kayaker. Call ahead for special needs and accommodations. All kayaks, PFDs, and equipment are provided. Personal kayaks and equipment welcome. Program fee: $20.