It was a warm Tuesday morning when the Bowen Thompson Quadrangle filled with first year Bowling Green State University students for the Convocation ceremony that would start their college experience.
BGSU President Rodney Rogers started it off with video footage of the unlikely 1972 Olympic gold medal winning 800 meter race of Dave Wottle, a 1973 alumnus.
The message Rogers hoped to communicate to the couple thousand youth in front of him was one of running their own race and taking advantage of the opportunities and challenges offered and available.
Wottle had been injured, and the race he had trained for was the 1,500 meter. He started out in the back of the pack, but crossed the finish line first.
“He did finish in a powerful way. It’s the power of grit, the power of focus, the power of just pushing through. And you all have been through a lot in the last 15 months,” Rogers said. “When you leave here it is more than a degree. We want to make sure when you leave this institution you are prepared to go out and do amazing things and live a productive and meaningful life.”
Among the faculty and staff attending the event was BGSU Athletic Director Bob Moosbrugger. Somewhere out in the crowd was his son, who is a BGSU freshman hoping to have a great year.
“This is the kick-off to the school year. We had the pep rally the other night and that was a real exciting event for them. It was a really great crowd and they went and flocked to the rec center. This is kind of like the academic kick-off for the year,” Moosbrugger said.
He had a message for the student-athletes.
“One, do a great job in class. Two, we compete for championships on the field. Three, do great work here in the community,” Moosbrugger said.
After the ceremony the new students left for lunch.
NOW: BGSU marching band entertains before BGSU President Rodney Rogers welcomes students back to campus at the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle. pic.twitter.com/Rq1NTpZY1h— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) August 24, 2021
Zoe Stechschulte was with new friends, eager to get started and pleased with the atmosphere.
“I feel very welcomed. I’m really excited to become involved in everything and I’m ready for classes to start, at 8:30 on Thursday morning,” she said.
Second-year student Isabelle Moricca was working the event for the university, helping to set up and take down the event. She attended the event as a first year student last year.
“It was a little bit different with COVID last year, so I’m glad I got to experience it along with the first years. First year was awesome. Campus was great and very inclusive. I found my home in a lot of different clubs and activities involved on campus. I was very excited to come back,” Moricca said.
She also had a message for the first year students.
“I really hope they take everything that everyone said and really get involved in campus and focus on their academics and take the opportunity to grow in themselves and their academics. Like President Rogers said, be curious and don’t be afraid to step outside of your box,” Moricca said.