Potatoes make ‘Mounds’ of candy

Makes 35-40 portions

Ingredients

4 cups powdered sugar

4 cups shredded coconut (half sweetened and half unsweetened coconut)

3/4 cup plain mashed potato (no milk, butter, etc.)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 ounces dark chocolate, melted

Directions

I usually use a microwaved Russet potato. Scoop out the inside and mash well, measure the 3/4 cup and discard the rest. Put all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Scoop out enough to roll a ball about one inch in diameter. Freeze the coconut balls for several hours.

Using toothpicks, dip the coconut candy into the chocolate, covering completely. Place on a wax paper covered flat plate. Remove the toothpick when the chocolate coating has hardened.

Freezing the coconut balls helps hold them together when dipping in the chocolate.