TOLEDO — Gregory Postel was named the 18th president of the University of Toledo during a special Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday.
Postel joined UT in the interim role in July. Board Chair Al Baker noted many of Postel’s accomplishments including leading the safe reopening of campus during the pandemic.
In addition, Postel was recognized for the stabilization of hospital finances following a tumultuous year for the University of Toledo Medical Center. Preliminary FY21 projections indicate a positive turnaround in revenue.
The university’s growing research portfolio continues to grow with several recent multimillion dollar grants announced from the Department of Defense, NASA and NIH. The university’s year-to-date research funding numbers are on track based on last year’s goals.
Postel was actively involved in securing the institution’s second named college – the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation, which was announced in December. He has assisted with a number of other private gifts.
“We are extremely grateful for Dr. Postel’s leadership during this challenging transition and want to commend all members of our campus community who have stepped up to realize these accomplishments,” Baker said. “Looking ahead, we know that we must continue this momentum if we are to realize our potential as a national, public research university where students obtain a world-class education and become part of a diverse community of leaders committed to improving the human condition in the region and the world.”
The board unanimously approved a resolution to continue his service through June 2025.
“I am truly appreciative of and humbled by the vote of confidence from the board of trustees,” Postel said. “I have found the University of Toledo to be an outstanding institution committed to student success. I look forward to working collaboratively with the dedicated leaders across our campuses to continue our positive momentum and achieve UToledo’s full potential.”
Postel has more than 25 years of leadership experience with university operations, academic medical centers and clinical research, as well as university governance, teaching and research. Prior to joining UToledo, he served as the senior client partner representing healthcare services and higher education at Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm.
In addition to an accomplished career as an academic interventional neuroradiologist, Postel served 18 years as chair of the Department of Radiology at the UofL School of Medicine and held the positions of vice dean for clinical affairs and chair of the board at University Medical Center in Louisville. H
A graduate of the College of Wooster and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Postel completed a residency in radiology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and a fellowship in neuroradiology at the Mayo Clinic Foundation.
He and his wife, Sally, have twin sons, Alex and Chris.