PORTAGE — Debris from the north branch of the Portage River at Portage and County Home roads will be cleaned up on Saturday, and everyone is invited to help.
Nancy and Bob Broz have been busy cleaning up debris from the bridge north to a large log jam in an effort to keep it from moving downstream into the jam. But there’s more to be done and the couple would like help.
Volunteers are needed on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. Work will go on all day, so show up as available.
Parking will be at Portage Holiness Camp, 12306 Portage Road. Walk across the bridge to the clean up site.
The address of the cleanup site is 12110 County Home Road, Portage
Volunteers will be removing and burning heavy logs, so wear old clothes, sturdy work gloves, waterproof boots, preferably knee high or sneakers.
Pickup trucks and chainsaws are welcome, too. Bring sunscreen and water.
Bring a lawn chair to enjoy a pizza lunch.
To help with a clean up, email bnbroz77@gmail.com.