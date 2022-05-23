Veteran Bill Compton, who is 93, offers American Legion Auxiliary poppies to the public. Saturday at Pee Wee’s Dari Snak in Stony Ridge. Compton loves getting out and visiting with people. Troy Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240 offered the veteran-made red crepe paper poppies for National Poppy Day.
