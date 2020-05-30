Poppies, Poppies, Poppies was a phrase I remembered from the classic “Wizard of Oz” 1939 American musical fantasy film produced by Metro Goldwyn Mayer.
Poppies often go unnoticed and you may never even know they are there – unless you happened to see the flowers in glorious bloom around Memorial Day.
Papaver orientale is a mainstay herbaceous perennial in many Midwest gardens. It blooms in late May through early June and then goes dormant through the summer.
Poppies in the “Wizard of Oz” had brilliant orange-red flower shades. If brilliant orange is not your color, there are numerous hybrids available in varying shades of salmon, red, pink, and white. Poppies can be grown by seed or purchased as transplants.
The poppy is often considered the Memorial Day flower.
A look back in history reveals how World War I ravaged the landscape of Europe while claiming millions of military lives from 1914-18.
Despite the immense destruction, red poppies (Papaver rhoeas; also known as the common poppy, Flanders poppy, field poppy, corn poppy and corn rose) grew among the carnage. Their presence inspired a poem written by Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae titled “In Flanders Field:”
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
P. rhoeas is an annual plant (hardy to USDA Zone 8) considered to be an agricultural weed throughout much of Europe, northern Africa and temperate Asia. Red poppy seeds remain viable in the soil for long periods of time until the soil is disturbed – hence their prolific growth and flowering in war-torn areas during and following World War I.
There were numerous efforts both in the US and across the pond in France and England to adopt the red poppy as a symbol of remembrance.
The American Legion officially adopted the red poppy as the US symbol of remembrance in 1920. Since then, red poppies have been fashioned from silk, fabric and paper to be worn as a symbol of remembrance in the U.S. on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day and in most other Allied countries on Nov. 11, known as Armistice Day.
Though the oriental poppy is not technically “the” poppy that symbolizes Memorial Day, its unrivaled bloom in both beauty and timing make it a fitting substitute for the red poppy in every Ohio garden.
May all poppies serve to remind us of those who bravely fought for our freedoms, yesterday, today and tomorrow.