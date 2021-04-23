PERRYSBURG — Police have spoken with students about continued rumored threats related to Perrysburg Schools.
Superintendent Tom Hosler said on Friday that it was a cautionary measure because of unsubstantiated statements repeated on social media.
“There are investigators working on the posts and nothing could be substantiated,” Hosler said. “The police are confident that they have all the information and there are no unknowns. There are no threats known or received.”
Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said they currently have an added awareness, but no extra officers in the schools.
“We’re aware of these rumors and at this point there is nothing credible to it,” Jones said. “My thing is that I want the officers checking in on the schools all the time. It’s just part of our routine. We’re not stationing any extra officers at the schools. Our SRO is at the high school today. As for the other schools, we drive through the lots on a regular basis. We have the officers stop in at the schools.”
He added that there may be a perception of increased activity right now, because of past events.
“People may perceive we have an increased presence, because they are aware of the officers being around, but that’s just a normal thing for us,” Jones said. “We’ve definitely increased awareness. When we hear about threats, there’s an increased awareness for those things, but there’s nothing credible at this point.
“They couldn’t point to a specific person or a specific threat, or anything. Unfortunately, when something is out there on social media it just snowballs from there,” Jones added.
Hosler said they appear to be only rumors from concerned parents, but those parents have been spoken to regarding what has been said on social media.
“That statement put out last night, Tom (Hosler) and I worked on that together,” Jones said. “Prior to that one of our detectives and the school resource officer had reached out to these kids who were talking about these rumors online. What we’ve determined is that there is no credible threat at this time. They appear to be rumors. They appear to be stuff that’s third and fourth hand. Knowing that, obviously, anything can happen at any time and we are cognizant of that.”
Thursday evening Hosler sent out an update related to the alleged threat incident that was reported to the school resource officer on April 15. Three Perrysburg students are currently lodged in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
“The three that are there have been charged and it is in the court system,” Jones said.
According to Jones, the students were charged with menacing.
After the incident was reported on April 15, more information was discovered on a student’s computer hard drive, in the student’s browser history and in the student’s email account. A fourth student, from another school district, was also questioned but not taken into custody based on the evidence.
“When we hear rumors we look into it and take it seriously. Unless it’s substantiated, we’re not going to perpetuate the rumors,” Jones said.