MILLBURY —Parental involvement and interest in the Lake Local Schools has increased so much, that a point person needs to be designated to handle questions.
At the November board of education meeting, President Tim Krugh recommended naming an administrator to receive complaints, concerns and questions.
“We have been getting a lot more … questions about what is being taught in our district, and questions about whether things were age appropriate or appropriate at all,” he said.
“I think it’s good. I think it’s healthy and we totally invite that, and we want our parents to be involved in our children’s education.”
But the requests for information can be time consuming, Krugh said.
One of the administrators should be named a point person, he said.
“That person can then be assigned to investigate it or look into it and report back to the parent and the board,” he said. “We appreciate a watchdog.”
Having a point person would be efficient, Krugh said, and lead to accountability.
“This week we have been dealing with a lot of inquiries — sincere, good inquiries,” he said. “We’ll have to work our way through that as a board, but let’s keep it a simple process.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved using a $75,000 state COVID-19 grant for students with disabilities to purchase a bus. It will be used to transfer students to a specialized school in Bowling Green. Currently, there are eight students that use this service.
• Approved a $10,000 scholarship donation from the estate of Elaine Pacheleff, who taught elementary for the district. Lee Herman, high school principal, said it will be used in $1,000 and $2,000 increments until it is gone in about five years.
• Talked about the Nov. 2 passage of a bond issue to build a new elementary. Superintendent Jim Witt said the levy committee ran a good clean campaign and “we’re very thankful for the passage.”
“We don’t pass a lot of levies on the first shot around here, so it’s a big deal,” board member John Ervin said.
“It’s a great step for the district,” Scott Swartz said.
Krugh said he has had a vision since the high school was rebuilt after the tornado to get a new elementary “before it totally fell apart.”
He added that the new building is important to Lake’s financial future because all the surrounding districts have new schools that are attractive to students, their parents and staff.
“With the open enrollment, it’s a pretty competitive situation,” Krugh said.
• Heard middle school parents were recently surveyed about whether they want their children to attend Camp Michindoh in February; 90% said yes, said principal Stephanie Franke.
• Recognized the death of of Larry Knudson, a former board member.
• Went into an executive session to discuss appointment, employment and compensation of personnel. No action was taken.