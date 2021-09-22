Bring your best blackout poetry verses to the Wood County District Public Library’s Blackout Poetry Reading on Oct. 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Blackout poetry is the art of using an existing physical form of writing and connecting words to create your own poem. Just pick a piece of literature of writing source- a book, a newspaper, a magazine- and black words out to create something new. Poets can share their blackout poetry during the reading, or create something new.
Registration is required. Register by calling 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.