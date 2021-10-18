There are several things that will change over time. One of the most annoying changes is the inability to focus things that are within arms length of you. This is called presbyopia.
Presbyopia is the condition where the lens inside of your eye loses its natural ability to focus things up close. Fortunately we have several ways to correct this. One form of treatment for this is reading glasses.
These usually come in powers ranging from +1.00 to +3.00. As a general rule the higher the number, the more power and magnification it provides you. As a general rule you should typically use the lowest power possible that provides you the ability to see what you need to.
The disadvantage to these glasses is that they will make things blurry for you if you look at things far away. This is why these glasses are often times worn lower on the bridge of your nose or you have to keep putting them on and off of your face.
Sometimes you can’t simply use over-the-counter reading glasses because you require a prescription to help you see far away as well. In these instances, you’re up close vision can be fixed with a bifocal.
There are several types of bifocals. A traditional bifocal has a small boat shaped lens at the bottom of the lens that allows you to focus on things up close. The good thing about this is you know exactly where to look through the glasses to help you see up close. The disadvantage to this lens design is that there is a line in the lens that often times people find difficult to adapt to.
For more advanced levels of presbyopia sometimes people will also need a trifocal. A trifocal is a lens that not only has the lens at the bottom of the eyeglasses to help you see up close but a second lens above the bifocal that’s placed in between your distance prescription and you’re near prescription. This middle lens allows you to see things at an intermediate distance which is typically when you are viewing things between 2 to 3 feet away.
There are more advanced eyeglass lens technologies referred to as progressive addition lenses. A PAL allows you to see far away through the top portion of the lens and gradually progresses towards the bottom of the lens where the near power is located. The advantage to this lens design is there are no lines in the lens. There is a slow gradual increase in the near power as your eyes move down through the lens.
Although bifocals, trifocals and PALs all work well to help provide patients with both far and near vision, the major disadvantage is that they can be difficult to use at a computer screen. If you’ve ever worn any of these lens designs and tried to work at a computer screen you would have had to tip your head back in order to access the powers at the bottom of the lens to see the computer screen. There is another solution to help optimize vision at a computer screen which is often times referred to as a computer lens.
In a computer lens the top of the eyeglass lens is focused for the computer screen while the bottom of the lens is focused for near vision (16 inches away). The advantage to this
lens is that when a person is wearing it they don’t have to tip their head back to see the computer screen clearly. The disadvantage is that if somebody tries to look far away with this lens design on, it won’t give them good distance vision because the top portion of the lens isn’t set to optimize distance vision, it’s set to optimize the computer screen distance.
Special contact lenses are now designed that can help you see better at near. Monovision is a way to wear contact lenses so that one eye is set to focus far away and the other eye is set to focus up close. This allows you to see both far away and up close without the need for reading glasses. The advantage to monovision is that it provides freedom from glasses for most things that you will need to see. The disadvantage is that that it may take some time to get used to having each eye focused for a different distance. Approximately two thirds of people that try monovision will be successful with it.
There is another type of contact lens called a multifocal contact lens. A multifocal contact lens is based on the principle of simultaneous vision. What this means is that both far away and up close targets are focused on the retina at the exact same time. The brain pays more attention to what it’s trying to focus on and ignores what it’s not trying to focus on. The advantage to this lens design is that you’re using both eyes to see things both far away and up close. The disadvantage is that because you’re extending the depth of focus, some people will not be able to get used to the vision the lenses provide.
There will soon be eye drops that are approved to help people with presbyopia see better at near. These drops decrease the size of the pupil. By doing so, they extend your depth of focus so that your near vision improves. These drops will be intended to be used once a day.
There are currently several options to treat presbyopia and soon there will be drops that help you see near vision clearer. Make sure to discuss these options with your optometrist to determine which option is best for you.
Mile Brujic, OD, FAAO is a 2002 graduate of the New England College of Optometry. He is a partner of Premier Vision Group, an optometric practice with three locations in Northwest Ohio. He practices full scope optometry with an emphasis on ocular disease management of the anterior segment and specialty contact lenses. Brujic is on the editorial board for a number of optometric publications. He has published over 350 articles and has given over 1600 lectures, both nationally and internationally on contemporary topics in eye care.