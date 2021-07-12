FOSTORIA — Jim Mennel resumed directing duplicate bridge games on May 31. Games take place in the basement of Hope Lutheran Church, 151 W. Center St., on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. At this time, masks are required for those who are not vaccinated. New duplicate players are welcome.
Winners over the past weeks are:
May 31 – 1st Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and John Hollingsworth, Fostoria
2nd Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay
3rd Karen Eatmon, Fostoria, Robert Eatmon, Fostoria
June 2 – 1st John Murray, Findlay and Don Scheibly, Fostoria
2nd Brent Norris, Bowling Green and Carl Navarro, Bowling Green
3rd Ann Jaffe, Findlay and Nancy Nelson, Findlay
4th Karen Eatmon, Fostoria and Robert Eatmon, Fostoria
June 7 — 1st Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay
2nd Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and Dan Lease, Fremont
3rd Johanne Ardire, Findlay and Merrie Williams, Findlay
June 9— 1st Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Fostoria
2nd/3rd James Mennel, Fostoria and Arlene Hammer, Fostoria
2nd/3rd Karen Eatmon, Fostoria and Robert Eatmon, Fostoria
June 14 – 1st Dan Lease, Fremont and Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria
2nd Jackie Lease, Fremont and Carolyn Taylor, Fremont
June 16 — 1st James Mennel, Fostoria and Ken Roush, Fostoria
2nd Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay
June 21 — 1st Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and Nancy Monasmith, Fostoria
2nd-4th Jim Miller, Findlay and Kathy Miller, Findlay
2nd-4th Carolyn Taylor, Fremont and Jackie Lease, Fremont
2nd-4th James Mennel, Fostoria and Karen Eatmon, Fostoria
June 23 — 1st Carl Navarro, Bowling Green and Brent Norris, Bowling Green
2nd Karen Eatmon, Fostoria and Robert Eatmon, Fostoria
3rd Ron Woofter, Bowling Green and Vijaya Shrestha, Bowling Green
June 28 — 1st Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay
2nd Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and Nancy Monasmith, Fostoria
June 30 — 1st Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and John Hollingsworth, Fostoria
2nd Ron Woofter, Bowling Green and Vijaya Shrestha, Bowling Green
3rd Jim Miller, Findlay and Ruth Placke, Findlay