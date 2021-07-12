FOSTORIA — Jim Mennel resumed directing duplicate bridge games on May 31. Games take place in the basement of Hope Lutheran Church, 151 W. Center St., on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. At this time, masks are required for those who are not vaccinated. New duplicate players are welcome.

Winners over the past weeks are:

May 31 – 1st Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and John Hollingsworth, Fostoria

2nd Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay

3rd Karen Eatmon, Fostoria, Robert Eatmon, Fostoria

June 2 – 1st John Murray, Findlay and Don Scheibly, Fostoria

2nd Brent Norris, Bowling Green and Carl Navarro, Bowling Green

3rd Ann Jaffe, Findlay and Nancy Nelson, Findlay

4th Karen Eatmon, Fostoria and Robert Eatmon, Fostoria

June 7 — 1st Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay

2nd Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and Dan Lease, Fremont

3rd Johanne Ardire, Findlay and Merrie Williams, Findlay

June 9— 1st Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Fostoria

2nd/3rd James Mennel, Fostoria and Arlene Hammer, Fostoria

2nd/3rd Karen Eatmon, Fostoria and Robert Eatmon, Fostoria

June 14 – 1st Dan Lease, Fremont and Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria

2nd Jackie Lease, Fremont and Carolyn Taylor, Fremont

June 16 — 1st James Mennel, Fostoria and Ken Roush, Fostoria

2nd Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay

June 21 — 1st Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and Nancy Monasmith, Fostoria

2nd-4th Jim Miller, Findlay and Kathy Miller, Findlay

2nd-4th Carolyn Taylor, Fremont and Jackie Lease, Fremont

2nd-4th James Mennel, Fostoria and Karen Eatmon, Fostoria

June 23 — 1st Carl Navarro, Bowling Green and Brent Norris, Bowling Green

2nd Karen Eatmon, Fostoria and Robert Eatmon, Fostoria

3rd Ron Woofter, Bowling Green and Vijaya Shrestha, Bowling Green

June 28 — 1st Don Scheibly, Fostoria and John Murray, Findlay

2nd Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and Nancy Monasmith, Fostoria

June 30 — 1st Jo Hollingsworth, Fostoria and John Hollingsworth, Fostoria

2nd Ron Woofter, Bowling Green and Vijaya Shrestha, Bowling Green

3rd Jim Miller, Findlay and Ruth Placke, Findlay

0
0
0
0
0