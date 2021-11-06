Downtown Bowling Green merchants are getting into the holiday swing by offering bingo and later hours.
LATE NIGHTS ON MAIN
Participating merchants are staying open late to accommodate extra holiday shopping needs. They will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights through Dec. 29.
Purchase a $25 gift card at any participating merchant and receive a bonus $5 gift card from that merchant.
DOWNTOWN BG BINGO
Pick up a bingo card at participating merchants. Complete any five in a row with a minimum $10 purchase at each place of business.
Receipts must be attached to the bingo card to show proof of purchase.
Once five in a row are completed, bring the card and receipts to the Wood County District Public Library,251 N. Main St., to pick out a prize. People can win more than once.
The prizes are $25 gift cards from participating businesses. Participants will choose any gift card when they arrive. They are given on a first come, first serve basis.
There are 60 prizes available.
The first three participants to complete the entire bingo card can earn an additional prize of $50 Downtown Dollars.