The Wood County District Public Library’s Ukulele Club is moving outdoors this summer.
Join Jason and Sheri Wells-Jensen, members of the Grande Royale Ukulelists of the Black Swamp, to listen and sing along.
Ukulele Club will meet the second Monday of the month, June through August. Mondays are June 14, July 12, and Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Ukulelists and music lovers are invited to meet at 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Carter House, 307 N. Church St., behind WCDPL’s Bowling Green main branch.
“The ukulele is the most joyful instrument ever made, and it’s the perfect summertime hobby,” said Sheri Wells-Jensen of the Ukulele Club. “Come join us to learn how to play or just to listen to some good tunes. There will be something for everyone.”
Ukuleles can be checked out from the library by emailing woodref@wcdpl.org or calling 419-352-5050. Reservations are required, and space is limited. To reserve a spot, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050. In case of inclement weather, the program will be cancelled.