Every so often, I receive calls from concerned property owners about what appears to be white paint found at the base of their trees.
Could this be vandalism? A prank? Is the tree taking up art lessons? The white markings are a dehydrated slime mold. Further investigation of a recent call found the same slime molds appearing on various trees, as well as a cut piece of wood lying on the ground.
Slime molds are fascinating ancient organisms that were once classified as a fungus. However, taxonomists, through careful study of this fascinating organism, decided they were protozoans and not a fungus. In the taxonomy profession, scientists study the orderly classification of plants and animals according to their presumed natural relationships. Protozoans are single-celled organisms.
They come in many different shapes and sizes, ranging from an Amoeba which can change its shape to a Paramecium with its fixed shape and complex structure. They live in a wide variety of moist habitats including fresh water, marine environments and the soil. Taxonomists are at odds with the slime molds that attach to bark of trees, wood and mulch. Some think they are Amoebas, while others think they are more closely related to Paramecium. Taxonomists are a fickle bunch and can have a hard time coming to consensus.
Slime molds begin their life’s journey as a spore that germinates to form a single-celled protozoan that consumes bacteria. The protozoan continues to divide and live as single-celled organisms if there’s plenty of food available. However, if they run out of the bacteria-food, and there’s lots of moisture available, they become something very different.
The starving, slime mold protozoans gather to form a large multicellular glob known as a Plasmodium that then moves en masse. The Plasmodium’s team allows the creeping slime mold to hunt down, engulfs, and dissolves more bacteria.
One of the best-known slime molds, Fulgio septica, is commonly observed creeping across mulch in landscapes. Gardeners may recognize this slime mold by its descriptive common name, the dog vomit slime mold.
Although we commonly find slime molds on the surface of mulch in landscapes, the Plasmodia can creep across any horizontal surface including concrete. However, the Plasmodia cannot move about without plenty of moisture, which is why we often see slime mold blobs after extended periods of rainfall or in irrigated landscapes.
Once the slithering Plasmodium depletes its food supply, the slime mold enters its next stage. The mold-blob migrates to a location where spores can be released and dispersed. It forms a foamy-like fruiting structure, called a sporocarp, which is composed of stalked spore cells. The sporocarp is a “frozen” structure; it does not move like a Plasmodium. So, before forming the sporocarp, the Plasmodia may climb vertical structures including tree trunks.
Interestingly, the trees also showed a non-threatening, unrelated fungal disease known as smooth bark. This condition is produced by fungi belonging to two genera, Aleurodiscus spp. and Dendrothele spp. The fungi only digest the outermost portion of the non-living bark. They cause no harm because they do not invade living tissue. Appearance looks like somewhat circular- weathered white paint. Of course, the occurrence of the smooth patch was not related to the slime mold.
The bottom line regarding protozoan slime molds and the fungal smooth bark disease is that they don’t harm plants.