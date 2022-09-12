Middle school students can join the Pizza and Pages Book Group for snacks, games, discussion and giveaways. The Wood County District Public Library and the Bowling Green Middle School host Pizza and Pages on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Media Center.

Students from outside BGMS are welcome to attend. Books are available to checkout at the library, 251 N. Main St., behind the Children’s Place Desk. Students only need to read one of the available titles, and are welcome to attend even if they have not finished the book.

