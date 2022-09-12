Middle school students can join the Pizza and Pages Book Group for snacks, games, discussion and giveaways. The Wood County District Public Library and the Bowling Green Middle School host Pizza and Pages on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Media Center.
Students from outside BGMS are welcome to attend. Books are available to checkout at the library, 251 N. Main St., behind the Children’s Place Desk. Students only need to read one of the available titles, and are welcome to attend even if they have not finished the book.
Tuesday - Rick Riordan Presents — “The Storm Runner” by JC Cervantes, “Aru Shah and the End of Time” by Roshani Chokshi, “Sal and Gabi Break the Universe” by Carlos Hernandez, “Race to the Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse.
Oct. 11 - Buckeye Book Awards (grade 6-8 nominees) — “Ground Zero” by Alan Gratz, “Taking Up Space” by Alyson Gerber, “Prairie Lotus” by Linda Sue Park, “Daughter of the Deep” by Rick Riordan, “Kaleidoscope” by Brian Selznick.
Nov. 15 - Raúl the Third: Graphic Novel Illustrator — “Stuntboy, in the Meantime” by Jason Reynolds, “Lowriders in Space” by Cathy Camper, “The Witch Owl Parliament” by David Bowles.
Dec. 13 - Best of 2022 — “The Last Mapmaker” by Christina Soontornvat, “Those Kids from Fawn Creek” by Erin Entrada Kelly, “Omar Rising” by Aisha Saeed, “Maizy Chen’s Last Chance” by Lisa Ye.