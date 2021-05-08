ROSSFORD – Pillar Fitness owner Taylor Raszka is a big fan of the military, the police and first responders. In his gyms, including the one in Total Sports Complex, there are flags hanging representing the various military branches, and the police and fire services.
Raszka is hosting an event to help them.
“I wanted to do something to say ‘thank you’ to our area police officers,” he said.
He said that he knows it’s a tough time to be a police officer, so he’s put together an event that will raise some money for area FOP lodges, and honor those who wear the badge.
Night Shift will take place in Raszka’s Pillar Fitness inside Total Sports Complex on Friday from 7-11 p.m. It’s a team fitness competition, pitting 5-person teams in a friendly cardio competition. Those registered for the event include his gym members, non-members, police officers and friends.
“I’m excited for everyone to get together and have a great time,” Raszka said. “It always feels good to be able to give back.”
The event is family friendly and free to attend. There will be a kid zone, DJ and a 50/50 raffle. There will also be food trucks in the parking lot from Holly’s Homemade Street Eats, K&K Concessions and Smyles Icy Treats.
For more information about the event, email Scott Beard at ScottB@TotalSportsComplex.com.