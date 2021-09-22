PERRYSBURG — A group of conservative protesters met in front of the Commodore Building prior to the Perrysburg Board of Education meeting on Monday.
The group of about 20 Perrysburg area parents, grandparents and residents were joined by local politicians and two conservative-speaking circuit personalities.
C.L. Bryant, a Jensen Beach, Florida-based American Baptist minister and former television and radio show host, spoke to the protesters.
“There is a weaponization of your school board and this is something that is happening around the country and it’s happening in Perrysburg,” Bryant said. “Every school you send your children to is a government building. Your children go and sit in a government building eight hours every day and what has happened is that we have lost track of what they are learning in these government buildings and all of a sudden it has become clear to every one of us is that what they are learning in these government buildings are things that we don’t want our children to learn from the government.”
Bryant, along with Laura Zorc, another nationally recognized conservative activist, spoke on Sunday to a group of about 100 on issues related to the protest. Zorc did not speak to the group, but did talk with individuals and helped organize the event.
Organizer Maria Ermie, who is also the president of the Northern Wood County Republican Club, described the informal group’s goals.
“We are just concerned parents and residents of Perrysburg and we are are concerned about what is being taught and what is changing and the lack of parental influence, and that is wrong,” Ermine said.
Joshua Young, a Perrysburg Schools parent of four, one of whom has graduated from the district, held a sign that stated, “Let Us Choose. Pro-Medical Freedom. Coercion is not Consent.”
“One, in protest of Critical Race Theory being taught in the schools. Two, masks. We believe strongly that it should be up to the students and parents,” Young said. “If we give up these freedoms now, they will force vaccines on us. If they choose to wear a mask, use a vaccine and socially distance, they should be able to do so, or not do so.
“I think the issue is misunderstood. We are pro-freedom. We want them to be able to choose and it’s our right as American citizens to do it. It’s a slippery slope.”
The group picketed with signs along Louisiana Avenue.
Signs stated, “Let us choose” and “Stop Racism, Stop Hate, Stop Critical Race Theory.”
Masks are required in schools for the prevention of coronavirus and to keep more kids in school due to the state’s quarantine rules.
Protesters also claim the school system is teaching Critical Race Theory, which the school district administration denies and says that the teaching methods used are the ones mandated by the Ohio Department of Education.
After an hour of picketing, the protesters moved into the Commodore Building for the board of education meeting.
Zorc and Bryant did not join the protesters in the meeting.
“Laura and I will not be speaking at that meeting, because as I said to some of them, we don’t want it to appear that D.C. has come in to be the deciders as to how you approach your local school district and your local politics in your local school district. Because this is not a Democrat or Republican issue, it is a parental issue,” Bryant said.