PERRYSBURG — Parents Helping Students/Staff, the Perrysburg High School parent organization, will hold a gently-used homecoming and prom dress sale on Aug. 17-18 from 5-7 p.m. at the board of education office at 140 E. Indiana Ave.
All dresses will be $20, sold as-is and cash is preferred. The sizes available range from 0 to 22 and include long and short dresses.
The event is open to the public with no admission fee. Students from any high school throughout the area may attend.
Donations of gently-used homecoming or prom dresses from the past several years are being accepted.
Volunteers will be at Perrysburg High School parking lot on Aug. 9-10 from 4-6 p.m. for anyone who would like to drop off any dresses for the sale.
To make other arrangements, email parentshelpingstudents@gmail.com.
PHS/S will accept any formal dress donations, but are especially looking for shorter dresses for homecoming.
The proceeds from the dress sale fundraiser will support all students and staff members at PHS.
Contact parentshelpingstudents@gmail.com if you have questions.