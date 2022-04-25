Perrysburg concert

Members of the PHS Select Strings who are participating in the Chamber Series Concert.

 supplied photo

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School’s 3rd annual Chamber Series Concert Fundraiser will be held May 13 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The event features an all-student-led chamber ensemble performance produced by the members of the Perrysburg High School Select Strings. Works performed will range from Shostakovich and Mendelssohn to a hit number from a Broadway production, “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Tickets may be reserved at https://tinyurl.com/5n9b7wzd.

