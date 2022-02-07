The three Perrysburg High School DECA students in charge of a career fair for Hull Prairie Intermediate School were Sydney Toon, from left, Kate Petrie and Kyle Ohanian. Among the 30 presenters at the Jan. 14 event were Perrysburg Municipal Court Judge Aram Ohanian; Capt. Rebecca McMonigail with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office; meteorologist Chris Vickers; Brad Rhegness, owner and operator of Off the Rails Food Trolley; Kara Svendson, Wood County Court Appointed Special Advocate; and Alexandra Burris with the Toledo Zoo.
