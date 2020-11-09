PERRYSBURG — Tag Day is the largest annual fundraising event for the Perrysburg Schools band program.
Students typically canvass the local neighborhoods asking for donations to support all of the many facets of the band program. Due to the pandemic, that could not happen this year.
PHS Band Virtual Tag Day, running from today through Nov. 16, is a critically important alternative for our program. Donations will be used to help support the bands through new uniforms, instrument repair and a new trailer. Gifts of any size make a big difference and are tax-deductible.
For more information or to make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/PHSTagDay.