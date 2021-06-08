The Overwintering common bagworm (Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis) eggs are hatching in Wood County. The first instar caterpillars are very small with their bags measuring around 1/8 inch in length. Last year populations were noticed on arborvitae, spruce, and some deciduous trees, mainly maple. Although stripped branches of deciduous trees releafed last year, defoliated branches of arborvitae, spruce and other needled evergreens did not come back.
Normally during mid June, the insects hatch from eggs which wintered in the old bags attached to tree branches. This year, however, the eggs are hatching earlier due to the previous week of warm weather. Egg hatch is based on growing degree days or Phenology. Bagworms hatch when we reach 630 growing degree days.
On June 3, Wood County, was at 640 growing degree days. For reference points, the Washington Hawthorne tree, and the American Holly bush blooms at 642 growing degree days , while the Northern Catalpa tree flowers at 875 growing degree days.
As soon as the eggs hatch, young worms or caterpillars appear; they start to spin bags and continue to enlarge as they feed and grow. The caterpillars crawl part way out of the bags to feed. If disturbed, they retreat safely inside, and it is almost impossible to pull them out.
Bagworms mature in late August or early September. At this time, the bags are about 2 inches long and can no longer be killed by pesticides. The worms then attach the bags firmly to branches or other objects and change into the adult stage. The wingless female moth never leaves the bag and is fertilized by the winged male moth. The eggs are laid in the bag where they pass the winter. Each female bag can produce over 1,000 bagworms. There is only one generation each year.
Bagworms are difficult to control because they are often unnoticed until mature. Though there are a few known parasites and predators, they are often not adequate in urban habitats. Cultural control is achieved by hand picking the bags. This works well for smaller trees; however, for larger trees this is impractical.
Excellent biological control is achieved by spraying with a bacterial spray Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk) (with trade names Dipel, Thuricide, etc.). BTK is considered an organic pesticide as it only targets young larvae (worms) of the Lepidoptera order of Insects. Lepidoptera is an order of insects that includes butterflies and moths, and the Bagworm is considered a Moth. The other benefit of using BTK products is because they do not kill bio-allies such as predators and parasitoids that help provide natural control of bagworm populations.
BTK products have two limitations. The active ingredient must be consumed to kill caterpillars, and products have relatively short residual activity. Thus, timing is critical; products should not be applied prior to egg hatch. Even with proper timing, two applications may be required to cover the extended egg hatch. The other limitation is caterpillars are much less susceptible to BTK control once bags surpass 2/3” in length. Applications should be made two weeks after the first application.
Once the bags surpass 2/3 inch in length, control is achieved by using stomach insecticide sprays. Stomach insecticides are very useful for control of bagworms. Remember that the plant foliage is to be thoroughly covered because the larvae are protected from contact by being in the silk bag. Generally, pyrethroid insecticides are selected (these generally have names that end in “–thrin”) for larval control as they provide quick knock-down of small to large larvae. Once we reach mid -late August, pesticide sprays are not effective.
The phenology tool for plants and insects was developed by researchers with Ohio State University Agriculture Research and Development Centers. This tool is available online:
https://www.oardc.ohio-state.83 degrees edu/gdd/