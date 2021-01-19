Are you finding small moths in your home? Or what about those very small pesky beetles? Where are they coming from? My gosh, its cold outside, are they coming in for warmth?
No, more than likely, they are insect pests more commonly called Pantry Pests. Pantry Pests are also known as Grain and Cereal pests.
They are not coming from the neighboring grain farm. Nor are they coming in from outside for warmth. These insect pests can be found in the home during any season of the year.
A variety of different pantry pests infest our cereals, flour, herbs, spices, chocolate, dry cat and dog food, dried fruits and similar items in our homes. These pests are usually not noticed in the home until they become abundant.
The most common insect pantry pest in Ohio is the Indian meal moth. It prefers such foods as chocolate, dried fruits, bird feed, and dry dog and cat food. Flour beetles are also common pantry pests and infest a wide variety of food items. Cigarette beetles and drugstore beetles are occasional pests, but they prefer dried plant materials such as herbs and spices and tobacco products.
How do these pests get into food? Most of these pests are in food products brought into the home. The initial infestation can originate at the processing plant, the warehouse, the delivery vehicle, or the retail store. Often infestations start in food products that are not highly refined or processed. Products such as dried floral arrangements, dog and cat kibbles, bird seed, flour souvenir bags from an old grist mill, fish food, etc.
Beetles and moths have four stages in their development: egg, larva, pupa, and adult. All stages may be present in the food, but the eggs are so tiny they are seldom seen. The larval stage is most destructive, but the adult stage is most often seen.
The key to successful control is to find the source of infestation. Unless this is found, you will continue to see the insects. Finding insects in one area of the home does not mean the infestation is in that area. Many cereal pests can fly. Therefore, you may see them in places distant from their breeding site.
Pantry or stored product insects can feed on anything edible: cereals, various grains, crackers, spices, macaroni, dried fruit, chocolate, candy, nuts, dried peas, r beans. Do not overlook pet foods such as bird seed, fish food, dog food and cat food. Once you locate and eliminate all infested foods, the number of pests should decrease rapidly.
A voice from experience. Many moons ago, our family dealt with one of the flour beetles. We thoroughly cleaned and inspected all our dried food sources. We thought we found the epicenter in an old box of biscuit mix that we had not used in years.
After throwing out the biscuit mix, we purchased plastic containers with tight fitting lids to store all our open, refined food stuff. After thoroughly cleaning the kitchen and food storage areas, we were satisfied, that we took care of these insect marauders.
Of course, wouldn’t you know, we kept on seeing more of those dang beetles in our dining area. The thought of cleaning and disinfecting everything again made my heart sink to the basement. Then a thought occurred to me, we did not pull the china cupboard away from the wall and clean underneath. After pulling that heavy china cabinet out, there it was. Somehow an old dog biscuit got kicked under the cabinet. It was covered with adult beetles, their larva, and minute eggs. Ah Ha, this was the true epicenter of the infestation. The old biscuit mix was food for the secondary infestation.
A lesson learned, always store opened and unrefined food stuff in closed tight containers. Another lesson learned, ask for help when moving heavy furniture.