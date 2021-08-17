Kayla M. Hotmer, Perrysburg, joined Ohio’s Saved by the Belt club on Tuesday after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on Ohio 582 on April 15.
Lt. Shaun J. Robinson, Bowling Green Post commander, presented Hotner with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent.
“Kayla is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Robinson said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Provisional data from 2020 shows 487 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
Hotner also received a Saved by the Belt license plate bracket.