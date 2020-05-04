PERRYSBURG — A live face-to-face graduation is planned for the Perrysburg High School students, but this ceremony — in the midst of a cornavirus pandemic — will look different from what anyone expected in the fall.
“We’re making it as contact-less as possible. It’s not the typical format we would have had, obviously, but yeah, it will be a live, in-person graduation ceremony,” said Principal Michael Short. “Our big thing is that we want it to be a celebratory day and not something they look back at and say that we shouldn’t have done that. It’s supposed to be a celebration and we’re going to do as much as we can to provide that.”
The May 17 event was originally planned for the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University.
The location has been changed to Perrysburg High School.
“We anticipate that in order to get to everyone it will take between five and five and a half hours,” Short said of what will be a lengthened ceremony.
Students will enter from the north end of the high school and work their way through to the auditorium.
“The idea being that we can fit more families in that way and still keep them appropriately distanced from one another and it spreads them out with that amount of space. Seniors and family members will have to have a face mask, they will have their temperature taken, they will be kept apart as much as we possibly can. So obviously some of this will be on the family members to make sure that they are doing this responsibly,” Short said.
With 405 graduates and each allowed four guests, the estimated 2,000 people will be spread out over approximately 500 feet, with 15-20 feet of separation between groups. There will also be checkpoints monitored by staff members to make sure all safety measures are being followed.
“The graduate will walk across the stage, have their name read, their picture taken by their families, up to four family members can come in. They will walk to center stage and have their picture taken with their diploma cover. We will have a photographer there to get the graduate’s picture. Basically they will be forming a big circle through the interior of our school to get back out to the parking lot from which they started,” Short said.
He compared the event logistics to the Perrysburg Costco facility, which is 148,000 square feet, including storage areas.
“Our first floor of the high school is 195,000 square feet. As we bring people in, really, I look at it from the standpoint of less people per square foot than when you go to Costco, and they are not looking at taking temperatures. They just recently began requiring face masks,” Short said.
“So, when laying this out, I asked how we can do this without becoming a hotspot two weeks from now, and I think we’ve got it pretty well covered.”