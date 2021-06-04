PERRYSBURG — The school board approved the hiring of a new administrator.
The assistant director of student services and well-being would implement and maintain 504 services as well as “assist with the programming, funding and supports for ESL, migrant, homeless, foster and at-risk students, as appropriate.”
The new position will pay $96,000 per year, which Superintendent Tom Hosler said falls in line with other pupil services administration positions.
Debate came about with the additional role of “assisting the superintendent in leading the board’s diversity, equity, and inclusion committee,” and the related diversity efforts.
The regular Tuesday working group meeting included a presentation by Andrea Glesser, director of special education, and Christin Lee, Fort Meigs Elementary counselor, explaining what a 504 is, why it is important and reason for the need.
Glesser began by defining a Section 504 classification.
“Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 is a federal law that prohibits disability discrimination in federally-funded programs and activities,” Glesser said. A disability includes the “presence of a physical or mental impairment, which substantially limits one or more major life activities.
“Special education falls under the 504 umbrella.”
The district has a list of obligations under Section 504, which Glesser summarized.
“Simply put, the district and its employees may not treat a qualified disabled person differently from other students based on the basis of his or her disability,” Glesser said.
Failure to satisfy the obligations has resulted in lawsuits against districts. Glesser gave the example of one lawsuit that began before she started with the district and it took five years to resolve.
While counselors are trained to work with Section 504, the training is not a part of the school counselor’s graduate program. That means the training comes from independent and outside sources that are all different, and lacking consistent messages.
That inconsistent “interpretation of obligations, processes, procedures, documentation, and implementation” puts the district at risk of lawsuits, according to Glesser.
She added that the implementation of the rules can also conflict with role of school counselor.
“I sit here and see that our counselors are doing things that they were not necessarily educated to do,” board member Eric Benington said. “It feels like there is something really wrong here.”
The federal act is also not funded by the federal government. In this case the position is covered under the state budget in the wellness category.
There are currently 193 students that are covered by Section 504 and there were 844 combined hours dedicated by counselors to the program as of May 6.
“The students with more needs, we’ve seen that number grow,” Hosler said.
In 2013 there were 133 students with 504 programs.
The vote for the new position passed with board member Kelly Ewbank voting against the new position.
Ewbank said she recognized the need for a 504 coordinator, as a part-time position, but was against having a vote for the new role at a working group meeting and including the additional diversity related duties.
Hosler said that staff and teachers have from the last day of school until July 10 to apply for new positions. After that date a school board has to approve of the move. The additional time impacts a district’s ability to attract applicants.
“Obviously there is a need for a 504, but I can’t agree that there’s a need for a diversity, equity and inclusion person,” Ewbank said. “This diversity, equity and inclusion is Critical Race Theory.”
“We don’t teach Critical Race Theory. We teach the Ohio Standards and we do a great job of it and it’s not going to change,” Hosler said.
“Who’s going to benefit? Our students. I think it’s a great move to make,” said board President Ray Pohlman.