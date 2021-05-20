PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools Treasurer Pam Harrington has been hired by Findlay City Schools to serve as treasurer beginning Aug. 1.
Harrington will continue to work with Perrysburg and Findlay school districts during the transition, according to a Thursday news release.
The Perrysburg board of education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday that will include search firm Finding Leaders to discuss the search process and next steps.
“We appreciate all of the hard work Mrs. Harrington has done for our students and employees and we wish her all the best,” Ray Pohlman, board of education president, said.