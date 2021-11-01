PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School Theatre Department’s fall play “Trap” will be on stage this weekend.
Show dates are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Perrysburg High School Auditorium, 13385 Roachton Road.
“Trap” is a psychological, documentary-style thriller.
In Menachap, California, an incomprehensible event happens: Every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious — every person but one.
Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders and the investigators pursuing the case, a theatre ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style. But as the strands weave together into an increasingly dangerous web, it becomes clear that this phenomenon might not be entirely in the past.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online at perrysburgtheatre.ludus.com, or at the door one hour before each show.
The cast includes: Max Baca, Dakota Bach, Merritt Backus, Jacob Benington, Evan Boyers, Olivia Bruns, Clara Burkin, Sophia Cadaret, Aleah Castillo, Rowan Creps, Sarah Deeb, Owen Dennis, Diego Diaz, Seth Ermie, Lucas Fiscus, Davion Garrison, Alex Hubake,r Josh Kennedy, Katie Kleeberger, Olivia Lattimore, Natalie Lusch, Samantha Reighard, Leah Schroeder, Evan Shields, Clayton Snyder Jevaun Thomas, Sydney Wolfinger and Mira Zarobinski.
Other students involved:
Publicity, Aubrey Edens, Jasmine Smith and Emma Sigmon; lead usher, Sam Reighard; set construction, Abby Bunting (chair), Karli Askins, Cassidy Birt, Vincenzo Bulone and Jazlyn King; props, Summer Boedeker (chair), Sammie Kersten and Dominic Navarro; lights, Will Swartzbeck (chair), Leah Bohnsack, Ana Claire Munger, Ady Paradis and Evan Skiver; sound, McKenna Speer (chair), Kassia Deng, Holden Matthews, Aiden Moffitt and Wyatt Sorg; costumes/makeup, Annie LaGesse (chair) Penny McClough, Lily Streicher and Lauren Yoder.
The director is Kory Meinhart. The assistant director is Cynthia Sternberg. The scenic director is Chris Skiver.