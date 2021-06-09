The case of one of three teens charged with inducing panic at Perrysburg High School has been closed.
According to Bridget Ansberg, director at the juvenile residential center, two of the three teens appeared Tuesday for their pretrials in the courtroom of Wood County Juvenile Judge David Woessner.
One admitted to misdemeanor inducing panic and has been placed on probation supervision for an indefinite time.
One admitted to felony inducing panic. He remains on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is expected to be sentenced June 30. The charge is a third-degree felony, so prison time is not presumed but is possible, Ansberg said.
The third teen had his case continued at the request of his attorney. He will return to court June 21 and remains on house arrest.
The Perrysburg Schools administration reported April there appeared to have been preliminary planning going on between the students to do possible harm to others in the school.