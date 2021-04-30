PERRYSBURG — The school board has approved a new three-year contract with the teachers union that will increase pay and benefits, including the usage and accumulation of sick days.
The approval came from a unanimous decision of the board at the regular April 19 meeting. The Perrysburg Education Association members approved the contract on April 15.
“The settlement fits within the parameters that the board established for us, 1.5% (increase) the first year and 1.5% the second year and 2% the third year was the wages. Healthcare has had some changes, meaningful changes, and this time there are some safeguards to contain costs,” Hosler said. “They bargained hard. I don’t think they are necessarily happy, although they ratified it as a group. Certainly we’re not happy with all elements of it and that’s usually a sign of fair bargaining.
“By law in Ohio we have to bargain certain elements of their work day and how their day is structured. We don’t have a choice. It’s something we have to do,” Hosler said.
He explained that there is a new “if-then” clause in health care rates. If the cost of insurance goes up then the union members’ costs will as well.
Accumulated sick days use also changed.
“Teacher sick days are capped at 210 days. So you have your career here and you can’t accumulate more than 210 days. Now that is part of their severance, getting a portion of that bought back,” Hosler said. “One of the things that’s new, the days that are accumulated for severance remain the same, but we’re going to allow teachers to add to those days, so that if there is a medical emergency at the end of their career, they’re not going through their capped days.”
Issues purely related to administration operations relative to the pandemic were also part of the negotiations.
“So much of this bargaining dealt with COVID-related issues. Teachers generally wanted more control, more of a voice, in what happens and decisions that are being made. We had to make so many decisions on the fly, with last minute reactions, and that’s not always part of the educational world, where it’s very ordered and structured,” Hosler said.
Hosler called the result of language over control issues “a stalemate in some areas.”
As he explained it, the sick days that accumulate after the 210 days would not count toward severance, but could be used in cases of a prolonged illness, especially one that might occur toward the end of a career. The cap for total sick days is now 260. It is not retroactive.
Hosler said that in past years the negotiations usually extend into the summer, but that did not happen this time.
“Their contract was set to expire. So when a contract is set to expire, we have an obligation to enter into negotiations with them. That took place last month and wrapped up the Friday before our spring break,” Hosler said. “That will cover the upcoming year and the next two years.
“I am pleased to report that we were able to wrap up bargaining in that week period.”
PEA representatives did not return calls for comment.