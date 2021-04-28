PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler will be presenting testimony in support of Fair School Funding to the Ohio Senate this afternoon.
On Tuesday, Hosler presented testimony before the Ohio Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee in support of House Bill 110. He is the co-chairperson of the Base Cost Subcommittee of the Cupp-Patterson School Funding Workgroup along with Akron Public Schools CFO Ryan Pendleton. The goal of this work group is to create a fair system to fund Ohio schools.
“To resolve complex and high stakes policy issues, like school funding, during the biennial budget process has led to a patchwork quilt of funding with various special interest groups and virtually all 610 school districts advocating for their individual districts. As a result, today’s school funding model is unrecognizable, indefensible and no longer justifiable,” Hosler said in yesterday’s testimony.
The Fair School Funding formula has been folded into the annual state budget bill. The budget has to be passed before July 1.
On Monday, Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, said he expects it to be passed before that date. In past years the legislature has not passed it by the deadline and had to create extensions.
Hosler is one of eight secondary education school superintendents part of the committee representing all public schools in Ohio. He was asked to join the committee at its formation in 2017.
This afternoon, Hosler will provide closing testimony which will begin on the Ohio Channel at 4 p.m. It is estimated that his portion will begin around 7 p.m.
