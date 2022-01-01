PERRYSBURG – The Perrysburg schools superintendent has received a leadership award from his peers.
Hosler was selected by a panel of his peers from the region to receive the 2021 Buckeye Association of School Administrators Exemplary Leadership Award.
“I know Mr. Hosler is not too keen about this, but he is certainly well deserved of what we’re about to talk about here,” board President Ray Pohlman said.
He also received recognition for his work on the Fair School Funding Plan, which has changed the way state funding for public schools is distributed. Growing districts, like Perrysburg, typically received the lowest funding and had to disproportionately rely on property taxes.
Pohlman called it “a definable and defensible school funding plan.”
As a member of the successful Fair School Funding Plan Workgroup, for which they were also called the Cupp-Patterson Bill group, he spent more than three years working, mostly in Columbus. There were typically meetings once a week, but sometimes more frequently, during which Hosler helped to develop that plan.
As part of the process he testified at the Ohio legislature, in front of committees and to the full House and Senate. He was also regularly seeking the input of educators from across the state.
The plan was formally refined several times, but also on an as-needed basis, to ensure that the final product was truly reflective of the current research, investigative best practices, analysis of state data and in consideration other school funding systems from around the country.
As Pohlman predicted, Hosler said a very brief thanks at the board of education meeting and moved on to the next agenda item.
Board of Education member Gretchen Downs was also recognized at the Dec. 20 meeting, which was her last.
She was recognized for her 20 years of service and dedication to the students, administration and staff.A proclamation from the City of Perrysburg declared Dec. 20 as Gretchen Downs Day.
“That was so nice,” Downs said, who seemed a little overwhelmed with the recognition.
Downs served on the board for five terms, of four years each. She was never appointed and ran each of the campaigns. The first time she ran she said she won the most votes. She also noted that this next session of the board will be the first time, that she is aware of, that women will be a majority of the members.
She also received a certificate of recognition from the Ohio School Boards Association for her 20 years of service. The executive committee recognized her accomplishment at their Northwest Ohio Regional Fall Conference on Oct. 7.