PERRYSBURG — Masks will not be required at Perrysburg schools in the coming school year, but flexibility has been urged in a draft coronavirus plan presented at the Monday school board meeting.
“While we look forward to returning with safety protocols in place, optional mask wearing and vigilant self health screening, these plans may change before the school year starts and/or throughout the school year based on the COVID-19 numbers in our community as determined by the Wood County Health Department,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said.
The administration list the following points regarding mask use:
● All students and employees may choose to wear a mask at any time, but they are not required to do so. Masks will not be required on buses.
● Students or employees may request a school district-provided KN95 mask using the link: https://forms.gle/zEvs5zYKA4iokzgM8
● The team may create a health plan for students who are medically fragile based on the school district’s physician input form. This may include preferential seating and mask guidance.
“A year ago we shared with families our return to learning plan and I think they appreciated knowing this time what to expect. We wanted to give families a little lead time as to what it might be,” Hosler said.
He stressed that it will be a more “pre-COVID-19” feel for the start of the year.
District transportation plans may change per Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of Transportation or Wood County Health Department.
If COVID-19 cases increase then flexibility will be needed, Hosler said.
Communication to families regarding isolation/quarantine decisions will come from the health department.
The 3 and 6-feet rules for social distancing are also no longer required. Hosler did stress a “common sense” approach to maintaining distance when possible.
Large gatherings, indoors and outdoors, do not have capacity limits. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will also be allowing full spectatorship in the fall, he said.
Students will be eating in the cafeteria. While Plexiglas is not required, it may be kept in place as an additional barrier during lunch. Lunch is one of those times where students will be distanced as much as possible, but student seating is to return to pre-COVID-19 configurations, Hosler said.
One of the positive changes to come out of the pandemic is technology and the increased accessibility achieved through virtual meetings, he said.
Zoom will continue to be an option for school district meetings and parent/guardian meetings, and may become the default style. In-person meetings will still be an option. However, building and department meetings may resume as conducted prior to March 2020.