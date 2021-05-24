PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School seniors participated in an Art Signing Day May 7.
AJ Bach will attend the Ohio State University to study Music/Theater.
Torie Davis will attend the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music to study Vocal Performance.
Jaydin DeLand will attend Bowling Green State University to study Digital Art.
Rebekah Luce will attend Brigham Young University-Idaho to study Apparel Design/Entrepreneurship.
Holly Maxx will attend Bowling Green State University to study Music Education.
Isabel Palmer will attend Columbus College of Art and Design to study Animation.
Alexis Peats will attend the University of Cincinnati Engineering but will be a feature twirler in the University of Cincinnati Bearcat bands.
Marah Pollock will attend Bowling Green State University to study Studio Art.
Kylie Preston will attend Owens Community College then BGSU to study Fine Arts.
Sohaela Rojas will attend Kent State University to study Fashion Merchandising.
Zoe Williams will attend Bowling Green State University to study Fashion Merchandising & Product Development.
Olivia Williamson will attend Bowling Green State University to study Art Education.