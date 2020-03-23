Perrysburg student’s creativity explodes at TSA

TOLEDO — Mena Kiessling is a born artist, explorer, reader, music lover and naturalist.

Born into a family of “creatives” and nature lovers, Kiessling, a Perrysburg senior studying at the Toledo School for the Arts has always found ways to build, paint, sculpt, photograph or draw the world around her.

Kiessling visited TSA as a fourth grader and immediately felt like she had come “home.” At an early TSA school visit, students were excited, energetic and eager and the walls were colorful. Art students were given permission to take their time completing projects and encouraged to experiment.

The music playing during class changes sealed the deal for her. Entering TSA in the sixth grade, she decided to pursue Visual Arts in order to experiment with a number of styles, media, materials and techniques. Inspired and encouraged by her art teacher, Elizabeth Hayes, Kiessling, an introvert by nature, found her “voice” in artistic expression.

Kiessling excels at photography, fine metal work, glass and 2D art. It is because of the guidance and encouragement of her teachers she has been able to unleash her point of view.

It’s not only the arts that have lead Kiessling through the TSA experience. She has excelled in academics, maintaining a competitive GPA throughout high school.

Combined with excellent ACT scores, Kiessling has been accepted to Ohio University, Eastern Michigan University, Cleveland State University, Kent State University and the University of Toledo — with each offer an academic scholarship offering as well.

Visual arts majors are the “quiet kids” at TSA — not often taking center stage or easily accepting of recognition or public accolades. However, Kiessling has had pieces featured in each of the past 5 Kaleidoscope shows and her work has been publicly displayed at the 2015 Toledo Museum of Art “Perspectives” Exhibit, at Bowling Green State University 2019 FOCUS Fall exhibition and Sculpture in the Village in Gibsonburg last summer.

Kiessling is a 333 gallery student intern, working with a team of fellow students to set up the gallery for each “First Friday” or special guest artist exhibit. In addition, Mena participated in the Ms. Hayes led TAG program, offering face painting in the community at events such as the grand opening of the Toledo Zoo Aquarium and the Toledo Holiday parade. She also has created art and jewelry pieces to be sold in the TSA book store to support future visual arts projects.

In addition to arts and academics, Kiessling has been a member of the Perrysburg High School Rowing team since 2016. In her first year, she was the only 8th grader on a full high school team. But her determination and will to compete convinced the coaches she was a perfect fit for the team.

Entering her last season of competition, Kiessling’s commitment to practice, long days of regattas and competing in a grueling and challenging sport has paid dividends in personal fitness, confidence, teamwork and leadership.

Kiessling has yet to decide where she wishes to further her education. But one this is certain, whichever institute of higher learning she chooses will receive an amazing, diverse, caring and strong woman.