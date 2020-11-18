PERRYSBURG — Due to pandemic-related staffing shortages and a high number of students on quarantine, two Perrysburg schools are going virtual immediately.
Starting today, Hull Prairie Intermediate School and Perrysburg Junior High School students will not attend school in-person and will instead begin the Thanksgiving Remote Learning Plan three days early, according to a post on the district’s website.
This is due to pandemic-related staffing shortages as well as the high number of students who are now out on quarantine. HPI and PJHS students will not report in-person to school and will be asked to instead log into Schoology for instruction. Teachers will have materials ready for students after 10:30 a.m. and they will be available remotely from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each school day.
All other Perrysburg schools will be open for face-to-face instruction this week as scheduled.
“However we are closely monitoring all schools and will communicate as soon as possible if changes need to take place,” the website stated.
Monday is now a teacher workday for planning purposes and does not include remote learning for students. On Tuesday, remote learning will take place and teachers will be available remotely from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be full remote learning the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
When students return to in-person instruction from full remote learning on Dec. 8, Perrysburg Junior High School will return to the alternating days hybrid plan (2 days a week in-person) to finish the semester. A decision on whether to return PJHS students to four-days a week at the start of the second semester will take place at the Dec. 14 board of education meeting.
At Monday’s board of education meeting, the board approved 4-1, a shift to remote learning for all grade levels, preK-12, for the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the following week.
“This way students can be at home that week, remote learning. If family members or students or staff, end up becoming positive, or showing symptoms, it will happen when they are at home. That way we’re not being disruptive by quarantining lots of students,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.
The school board authorized this change a week after Perrysburg Junior High School went to a four-day face-to-face schedule. During that week COVID-19 cases spiked nationally, in Wood County and in the school district.
Two weeks ago, when the board discussed the decision to go to the four-day week for the junior high, there were no known cases of COVID-19 being transmitted within the buildings. Hosler said that they have now begun to see it happening.
Last week, the district saw 20 employees quarantined, 12 employees isolated, 226 students quarantined and 62 students isolated. There were also 58 of those students had been quarantined more than once.