PERRYSBURG — Watch for a digital banner media truck driving around the city this Saturday — it’s a part of a parade of decorated cars, driven by Perrysburg High School seniors celebrating their 2020 graduation.
“As parents of the seniors this year, seeing how much they’ve lost, what could be the best two months of their schooling, we just wanted to do something more, so they would have something fun to remember,” organizer Kim Hertzfeld said.
The event had an organic evolution.
Hertzfeld and fellow organizer Kelly Mondora each have students who are seniors this year at Perrysburg High School and they saw firsthand the impact of restrictions from the coronavirus. After joining together on a Facebook page, a group of parents came together.
The parade will consist of two groups of kids in their decorated cars driving a set route through Perrysburg. Each group was capped at 50 cars.
The groups will set out at 1 and 2 p.m. Following the groups, as well as driving around Perrysburg afterward, will be a digital media truck that will display the seniors’ photos in a slide format on the sides with 15 local business sponsors’ ads on the back.
“We just decided as parents to do this. It would be nice to have community support and people to come out. It does go through a number of neighborhoods and there are some good spots to stand for distancing. The more people who come to see the route the better, even if they have to bring umbrellas,” Hertzfeld said.
The parade will start at the high school and finish on Eckel Junction Road.
Along the route there will be signs with directions at each of the turns for the students to follow.