The Perrysburg Senior Center will be the next to open, the Wood County Committee on Aging Board heard during its last meeting.
Director Denise Niese said that phase two of reopening is continuing, with plans to open the Perrysburg site in January.
“The site manager up there is starting programming and planning,” she said. “We’re going to start giving the seniors in those communities access.”
Initially, the hours will be 10 a.m-2 p.m.
The main WCCOA site in Bowling Green opened in early November after being shut down since March due to coronavirus.
The committee on aging operates eight senior centers in Wood County.
In other business at the Dec. 9 meeting, which was held virtually, the board heard about preliminary plans for a levy in November.
Members approved a resolution to ask the Wood County Commissioner to be on the general election ballot for its 0.7-mill levy.
“It’s just a placeholder. We want to make sure that citizens throughout the county will be aware that we’ll be on that ballot,” Niese said.
The levy generates $2.2 million annually.
Neise said she is not sure at this point if she’ll recommend a renewal, replacement or additional dollars. She said the committee on aging has incurred more expenses due to coronavirus. There has been some aid.
“At this point, I don’t see any additional federal dollars coming down,” Niese said.
The commissioners also have to approve their levy request, she said.
The levy has been renewed in 2016 and 2012. It represents about 69% of the entire operating budget.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard that the fifth round of COVID-19 testing has been completed among the staff and there have been no positive tests so far.
• Heard that the finishing touches are being put on the new senior center, which is set to open in February.
• Heard that there are still challenges to filling the North Baltimore meal delivery route. It’s a 25-hour per week position with 26 deliveries and takes 2.5 hours. “It’s a very rural route,” Niese said. “It’s a lot of miles, but those seniors down there are very, very remote.”
• Heard several new members will be joining the board. Sue Hart-Douglas, Walbridge, will be filling the seat of Rick Barker. Janet DeLong, Bowling Green, will serve a one-year term. Jim Miles, Washington Township, and Tim McCarthy, Perrysburg, will serve two-year terms.
This was board member Becky Bhaer’s last meeting.