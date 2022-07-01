PERRYSBURG — A Perrysburg science teacher is among the recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, which comes with $7,500 for the school district.
Amy Boros, M.Ed., Science Teacher, Environmental Club adviser and Great Lakes Certified educator at Hull Prairie Intermediate School was one of the region five recipients.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, announced the 2022 recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators and the President’s Environmental Youth Award.
“The tradition of excellence in environmental education continues with this year’s winners and I am so proud of their efforts to tackle the most pressing environmental challenges we face,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’m happy to celebrate the climate action and environmental stewardship work of the dedicated youth and educators who are leaders in their classrooms and communities. Environmental education is one of the most important tools in our work to protect the environment and combat the climate crisis.”
“We all have a role to play in finding solutions to the climate crisis and environmental injustice - including in our classrooms through environmental education and stewardship,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “Congratulations to these outstanding students and educators for their ideas, creativity and leadership in finding equitable solutions to address the impacts of climate change in their communities.”
The PIAEE award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support, and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. CEQ, in partnership with EPA, administers this award.
The PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.
From across the country, 13 educators and 49 students are recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education and environmental stewardship.
This year, 11 educators received the 2022 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, and 2 educators were recognized with an honorable mention distinction. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as climate change, waste management, water quality, wildlife conservation, STEM education, and school gardens.
Additionally, 47 students who worked as a team or individually on 10 projects received the President’s Environmental Youth Award; two students received honorable mentions. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2021, display a commitment to advancing community garden efforts, protecting pollinators, reducing pollution, conserving water and energy, reducing food waste, and combating climate change.