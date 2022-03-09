PERRYSBURG – The Perrysburg Schools Board of Education has been sued for past mask use policies.
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 25 in Wood County Court of Common Pleas Court.
The suit was filed by Warner Mendenhall, of the Mendenhall Law Group of Akron, on behalf of plaintiffs Kam Warner, Jennifer Cordova and Scott and Denise Maines, all of Perrysburg.
Members of the school board are listed as the defendants.
The lawsuit claims that masking and quarantine rules are unenforceable without a signed health department order, the requirements unconstitutionally deny religious freedom under the Ohio Constitution, mask use is a unenforceable medical treatment, and that vaccination status of children is not grounds for differing treatment by the school.
Mask use requirements were dropped by the district on Feb. 7.
Superintendent Tom Hosler, who is not named in the lawsuit, responded with a written statement on behalf of the district.
“The school district does not comment on pending litigation, including the most recent lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools and its board of education. Our goal, as it has been throughout the pandemic, has been to balance the needs of all of our students, employees and families to ensure all students can achieve their greatest potential,” Hosler wrote.
Mask use requirements on school buses were issued federally and were rescinded on Feb. 25.
The district was previously threatened with a lawsuit on Jan. 25 over mask mandates. Penta Career Center was also named at that time. Penta has not required masks since late October.