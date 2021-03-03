PERRYSBURG — A change in social distancing requirements became the deciding factor for the board of education as members voted to return the entire district back to full face-to-face instruction.
The regular work session on Tuesday was dominated by discussion on moving from the hybrid four-day week to five days in person. A desire for consistency, mixed with mandatory state testing days and spring break, had board members considering not making the change.
The high school is going to four days of class per week starting March 16 and will switch to five days on April 26. That final addition would include only about a month of school.
The debate included not making any change from the four-day week at the high school, starting back with the full five-day week on March 29 and starting back on April 26.
“Is it really worth it, coming back for three of four (Mondays)?” asked board member Kelly Ewbank.
Board President Ray Pohlman appeared to be on the verge of scrapping the five-day idea. All the board members agreed that with the many changes over the last school year, consistency might outweigh going back to five days.
“I think consistency is very important for our parents, staff and students,” Pohlman said.
Also among the considerations were state-mandated testing days. April 27 is when juniors will be taking the SAT, and there are nine other tests that need to be taken.
Perrysburg High School Principal Michael Short, Ph.D., suggested that the students who need to take the tests could come on the remote Monday, making for the least disruption to other classes. There will be 680-820 students needing to take those tests.
Also returning to the five-day in-class week will be Hull Prairie and Perrysburg Junior High students. They will begin the new schedule on March 29.
Perrysburg Junior High Principal Don Christie spoke about one of the logistical implications of having students at the schools for a five-day week. A primary consideration was the educating of the students that are quarantined or isolated. That has been taking place remotely on Mondays.
“It’s important for students and parents to have a clear understanding that that teacher is not going to be able to do that Zoom meeting or office hours on Mondays for those kids,” Christie said.
At all the schools, Mondays have also been used for organized intervention and student services.
Other logistical and contract-related changes were also discussed.
Union contracts have specifications for teacher planning time and shared staff between buildings. Music was eliminated at Hull Prairie Intermediate, because the six music staff had to be shared at different schools and coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to do from a logistical perspective, without hiring more staff. That affected class planning time, because 75% of the students had music classes and most of the teachers used that time for planning.
Recess was also eliminated, partially because of COVID restrictions, but also because the gymnasium and music rooms became lunchrooms.
The dam broke in the high school discussion as the number of current quarantines was brought up, in relation to how many students would be affected. This week there was a slight rise in the number of quarantines, to 60 students, with 10 positive cases.
The deciding factor was Superintendent Tom Hosler’s announcement that earlier that morning the Wood County Health Department had reduced the quarantine requirement for social distancing from 6 feet down to 3, when the students are wearing masks.
When students are eating and involved in athletics and not wearing masks, the 6-foot distance still applies.